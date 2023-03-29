Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks to Host 2023 ACM Awards

Get ready to celebrate country music with two of the genre's biggest names! Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards. The ceremony will celebrate the best of country music, and feature live performances from some of the biggest names.

This year's ceremony is returning to Texas, and will take place at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.

Parton -- who is returning for the second time as the show's host -- is set to premiere her lead single from her upcoming rock & roll album. Brooks is making his debut as a host for any awards show, and the gig comes ahead of his Las Vegas residency.

Art Streiber

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," Parton said in a statement.

"While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!" she shared.

Brooks added, "Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple."

The ceremony is promising a celebration of "country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, and will feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide."

Nominees, presenters and performers for this year's ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards airs Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Prime Video. A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.