Doja Cat Fires Off NSFW Clap-Back at Critics After Shaving Head and Eyebrows

Doja Cat is not interested in anyone's approval of her new look. The 26-year-old musician stunned earlier this month when she took to Instagram Live to debut a fully-buzzed head and proceeded to shave her eyebrows live on camera. Now, she's offering a NSFW missive aimed directly at those who have criticized her beauty statement.

"I won a GRAMMY and traveled the f***ing globe I’ve had a #1 and I went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f***able for you so that you can go home and j**k your c**ks all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f**k yourselves," she posted on Twitter.

The "Kiss Me More" singer previously opened up about her decision to switch up her look on Instagram Live, revealing a long-running personal struggle with her hair.

"I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway," she said to the camera. "I don't like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I've ever been like, ‘This is cool.' I just do not like to have hair."

Doja also said that dealing with wigs could be more of a hassle to her than they were worth.

"I remember feeling so f**king just exhausted with working out," she noted. "Whenever I went to go train-- I had a trainer at one point -- and I'd be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky and retack because of the moisture, and then they'd start sliding and peeling off my head when I'd be doing this incredibly strenuous thing."

After liberating herself of her hair during the Live, Doja shared that she felt relieved and was "really liking this."

"I just cannot believe it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f**king head,'" she said.

Since then, she's been experimenting with glam new ways to artistically accessorize her drawn-on eyebrows.

