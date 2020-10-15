Doja Cat Channels 'Chicago' in High-Energy BBMA Performance & Twitter Can't Get Enough

Doja Cat gave fans full Chicago vibes during her 2020 Billboard Music Awards performance on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old singer looked like a blast from the past in a sequin flapper-inspired bedazzled and fringed ensemble that resembled Renée Zellweger's Roxie's look. Her red hair was pinned up in an elegant updo and she rocked bright red lipstick as she danced and sang along to "Say So."

She was accompanied by dancers wearing tuxedo-style jumpsuits and face masks.

Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of her look and performance, taking to the platform to fawn and praise the singer.

"DOJA CAT IS REFERNCING ROXY FROM CHICAGO!!!!," one user tweeted.

DOJA CAT IS REFERNCING ROXY FROM CHICAGO!!!! pic.twitter.com/CC7MqZXarG — Bre🌸🧚🏾‍♀️ (@flirtyvminie) October 15, 2020

"Doja Cat using Chicago inspiration in her performance is my new fav combination," another wrote.

Doja Cat using Chicago inspiration in her performance is my new fav combination pic.twitter.com/1YycVr8kzl — TJˣ 👻🎃 (@TJSwiftSiren) October 15, 2020

See more fun reactions below:

doja cat and her parallels to chicago pic.twitter.com/VSwLtO2wTO — miaᴴis married to tayflopᴰᵂᴰ claims track 3 (@lydiasgolden) October 15, 2020

doja cat is a whole act in herself, a singer, dancer, performer, and a full on character pic.twitter.com/y4jh4TNS9V — top female artist (@cantseemtofocus) October 15, 2020

one thing about doja cat: she’s gonna PERFORM pic.twitter.com/jVgBjcNt7B — k⁷ (@fentytannies) October 15, 2020

Doja Cat is a FORCE to be reckoned with. Best performance of the night so far. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/aVL7BFscOF — Culture Fusion Agency (@CultureFusion__) October 15, 2020

Doja put WORK into these performances and you can tell THAT MY GIRL pic.twitter.com/LkwaKmg7zH — 🧸⃤ Ämålå§ Whðrê 🧸⃤ (@DojasTinyBitch) October 15, 2020

in case you didn’t get the @DojaCat x Chicago references tonight at the #BBMAs ... making theater kids proud! pic.twitter.com/4rBC12SJag — jonathan (@jonspellednoh) October 15, 2020

DOJA CATS PERFORMANCE BEING INSPIRED BY CHICAGO THE MUSICAL IS THE BEST THING IVE EVER SEEN HELLO — yamiween (@marrymeweston69) October 15, 2020

