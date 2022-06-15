Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Chapman Gets Married to Wife In Gorgeous Hawaiian Ceremony

Love is in the air! Lyssa Chapman -- the 35-year-old daughter of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman -- exchanged vows earlier this month in an idyllic Hawaiian ceremony.

Lyssa took to Instagram on June 7 to share the news that she and longtime girlfriend Leiana Evensen tied the knot!

"Last week Lei and I boarded a boat at 7 in the morning with 7 of our closest family members and we dedicated our love and lives to one another. 🚤 💕" Lyssa wrote, alongside a slideshow of snapshots from the gorgeous ceremony, which took place with the couple standing in crystal clear ocean water.

"It was the most epic conditions on the bay," she continued. "The water was a glassy mirror. We had a sprinkle of rain, (blessing) and as we came upon our spot, we were blessed again by a school of baby sharks (do do do do do do)."

"With our feet in the water, we connected ourselves to the power and vastness of the ocean. We were hugged by the majestic Ko’olau mountain range, that will continue hugging us as we live and spend the rest of our lives together at Makaalamihi," she shared. "There, with uncle David officiating, we stated our declarations of intent, said our vows and began life together OFFICIALLY as wife, and wife. 👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏽"

Lyssa -- who is the daughter of Lyssa "Big Lyssa" Rae Brittain, Dog the Bounty Hunter's third wife -- also concluded her heartwarming post with a message of inspiration for others.

"It was literally a dream day. The best part is @leiana13 is my freaking WIFE !! I’m so happy, blessed, filled with love and gratitude. I never thought I was worthy or capable of this kind of love. The vibration I feel in my body hasn’t stopped since I met her and if you’re reading this from a dark place know that your happy beginning is out there somewhere too. 🌈" she wrote.

Lyssa is the mother of two daughters -- 20-year-old Abbie and 12-year-old Madalynn.

Leiana celebrated the grand event as well, sharing some sweet snapshots of her own, and expressing her love for her new wife.

"I still can’t believe I am lucky enough to be by your side. In life, in love, in adventure, in sickness and in health. I will continue to love you with every ounce of my being 🌺 Lyssa Rae Chapman-Evensen II, I fall deeper and deeper in love with you every single day and never know how I could possibly love you any more…until the next day comes 💕" she wrote. "Thank you for loving and supporting me through thick and thin. Through the good days and more challenging days. From mauka to makai, I vow to always love and protect you and the girls my love😍"

Congrats to the happy couple!