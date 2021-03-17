Disneyland to Reopen April 30

After being shuttered for the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland has announced that it will reopen to visitors at the end of April.

“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a statement. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

Earlier this month, California public health officials announced that all theme parks statewide can reopen as soon as April 1 once the counties they are in enter the red tier of the state’s reopening blueprint.

Orange County moved into the red tier of the state’s reopening blueprint this week, which allows for theme parks to reopen beginning as soon as April 1. They have been closed since March of 2020. Under the guidelines, they will be allowed to reopen at 15% capacity, but with in-state visitors only.

Visitors are limited to groups of no more than 10 and from no more than three households. No indoor dining is allowed and tickets must be purchased online in advance.

This story was originally published by CBS Los Angeles on March 17, 2021 at 8:59 a.m. PT.