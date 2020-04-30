Disney Is Officially Making a Live-Action 'Hercules'

From zero to hero, just like that!

Except in this case, it's from beloved animated classic to live-action remake, as ET has confirmed Disney is working on a live-action Hercules. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.

Is it too early to cast Ariana Grande as Meg?

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will produce, while Dave Callaham, who penned the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, was hired to script the remake.

How close it skews to the animated 1997 classic -- with its gods and monsters and sarcastic Satyr sidekick -- remains to be seen, but we have one stipulation that absolutely must be met: Keep the soundtrack in. (Especially after Disney's live-action Mulan, which will hit theaters July 24, ditched its iconic musical numbers.)

We need "Go the Distance." We need "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)." We need the Muses to sing about live-action Hercules being a perfect package who packs a pair of pretty pecs -- and we need Lizzo to be cast as one of those Muses. Make it happen, Disney.