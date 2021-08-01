Discovery Plus: How to Watch Chip and Joanna's Return to TV, '90 Day' Spinoffs and More Originals

Combining Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, OWN and TLC with all-new original programming, Discovery+ is the latest streaming platform to enter the ever-growing and competitive digital space.

It’s the only place viewers can get their 90 Day fix alongside an endless vault of House Hunters episodes or fill up on plenty of Food Network offerings while enjoying a mix of true crime and paranormal adventures. In total, the platform claims to have the “largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service,” with more than 50 original titles and over 150 hours of exclusive content adding up to more than 1,000 hours of original programming in the first year of its launch in 2021.

Simply said, Discovery+ proclaims to be the leader in non-fiction, real-life entertainment by being the home of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ anticipated return to TV and where audiences can find programming from the likes of Amy Schumer, David Schwimmer, Kevin Hart as well as Bobby Flay, Guy Fieri, Maureen McCormick, the Property Brothers and Zak Bagans.

Here’s a look at some of the extensive programming, including ET’s exclusive previews as well as how to watch what’s now streaming or coming soon:



ET Exclusive Previews

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Premieres Jan. 29

As part of the new Magnolia Network, the revamped series sees Chip and Joanna Gaines return to what they do best, as they turn outdated homes into stunning and innovative living spaces. As their business and family have expanded, the two juggle more in their day-to-day lives. “The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again,” the couple previously said. “These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”

Frozen in Time

Now streaming

Following the success of her 2019 HGTV show, A Very Brady Renovation, Maureen McCormick teamed up with designer Dan Vickery for a new series in which they travel around to homes stuck in the past, in terms of design, and bring them into the modern age. “We're taking homes that have been stuck in the past, literally frozen in time,” McCormick says. “We're going in, refreshing them, but we're leaving the beautiful things from those years in them.”

Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel

Now streaming

“As a paranormal investigator, it doesn't get any bigger and more sinister than this,” Ghost Adventures host Zak Bagans says of his latest paranormal special, exploring the famed hotel with a century-long history of unnatural deaths and dark forces. “And there's a reason why this hotel has inspired other horror productions like American Horror Story: Hotel,” he adds.

House Hunters: Comedians on Couches Unfiltered

Now streaming

Comedians Dan Levy and Natasha Leggero are joined by various comedians, including Seth Rogen, as they rewatch classic episodes of House Hunters and say what we’re all thinking while watching home buyers choose between three potential houses. In addition to the Pineapple Express star, John Mulaney, Ali Wong, JB Smoove, Chelsea Peretti, Whitney Cummings, Margaret Cho and NBA star Blake Griffin join the hosts for a hilarious revisit of the HGTV staple.

Love Games

Premieres Feb. 8

The 90 Day Fiancé universe is expanding once again! Love Games brings together 24 couples who are going head to head to earn the franchise’s ultimate bragging rights. They'll have to answer personal questions about their partner, ranging from their juiciest secrets to their most annoying habits. It is one of many, many spinoffs, including Bares All, Diaries and Journey, for 90 Day diehards.

Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now

Premieres Jan. 21

It’s been more than a decade since Toddlers & Tiaras first premiered. Now, viewers can get an update on what America's favorite former toddlers and their over-the-top parents have been up to in the three-part special. Fans will get to see everything that Eden Wood, Ava Perez, Danielle Kirby, Liana Pirraglia, Isabella ‘Bella’ Barrett, Madison ‘Tootie’ Berg, ‘The Sprinkle Sisters’ Elizabeth, Makayla and Savanna Sprinkle, and ‘The Tiara Twins’ Alycesaundra and Giavanna Lyerly have been up to.

Other Notable Series

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored

Now Streaming

The comedian’s pandemic, at-home cooking show is back -- but this time it's very uncensored. Fans of the original run or newcomers can enjoy Schumer and her husband, James Beard-winning chef Chris Fischer, attempting to make everyday basics and a few cocktails to go along with.

Mary McCartney Serves It Up

Premieres Feb. 4

Home cook Mary McCartney invites viewers into her London kitchen as she serves up family favorites and fabulous vegetarian food. Each episode, she’ll be joined by a famous friend, including Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie, Dave Grohl, Kate Hudson, Gayle King, Mark Ronson and Liv Tyler.

Mysterious Planet

Now streaming

Narrated by Friends star David Schwimmer, the documentary combines humor with the awe and beauty of the natural world as it journeys to the ends of the earth to unlock the greatest mysteries behind the world’s most incredible species.

P.S., Burn This Letter Please

Now streaming

A secret box of letters discovered 60 years later ignites a five-year exploration into a part of LGBTQ history that has never been told as subjects of the letters and those who knew them revisit a hidden world of men masquerading as women before it was known as drag.

Pimple Popper: This Is Zit

Now streaming

Dr. Sandra Lee takes viewers behind the scenes as she shares all the gory details of her most difficult pops.

SuperSoul

Premieres Jan. TBD

Oprah Winfrey’s celebrated interview series will make the jump from OWN exclusively to the streaming network when it returns with an all-new slate of intimate conversations with the likes of Cicely Tyson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sharon Stone and Julianna Margulies as they discuss career highlights and how they overcame challenges along the way.

Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård

Premieres Feb. 12

This four-part true-crime series takes a deeper look into the accusations made against the fashion mogul while exploring how the Canadian went from humble beginnings to his career in the fashion industry as well as how his very public feud with a powerful neighbor exposed the countless alleged sexual assault and trafficking allegations brought against him.

How to Watch

In the U.S., Discovery+ is widely available across multiple devices, including Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Apple IOS portable devices and Apple TV, Android phones and tablets, Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices, Microsoft Xbox One and Series S/X devices, Roku, and Samsung Smart TVs made in 2017 or later.

Subscriptions for the streaming platform start at $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month. Each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams. The service is also available to certain new and existing Verizon wireless customers, depending on their plans.