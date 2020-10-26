Diplo Defends Letting 19-Year-Old TikTok Star Quenlin Blackwell Live in His House

Diplo and Quenlin Blackwell are speaking out regarding criticism of their friendship and living arrangements. When the 19-year-old TikTok star revealed in a recent video that she's living at the 41-year-old DJ's home, fans quickly responded, concerned by the situation.

Blackwell tweeted a response to the critics, writing, "I'm an adult. I'm not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist. I've been living here for over a year... I'd rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he'd rather choke."

She added that she and the musician, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, aren't often in the house together.

"He's barely in LA bc he's so busy. Diplo has given me the opportunity and the security to create," she explained. "Diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net. Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y'all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad.. nothing more."

Diplo also took to Twitter explaining the situation further, writing, "OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us."

When one commenter replied, "What do you have in common with a 19-year-old that would warrant a friendship, quick," Diplo responded, "We made music together."

The negative press surrounding the news caused Blackwell to create a funny TikTok series titled, "Living with Diplo." In the clips, she shares fun details of life with the DJ, including the profile pic he gave her avatar on their Peloton bike and the texts they exchanged when their home was allegedly being robbed.

Blackwell also posted a video set to the soundtrack of Cardi B's song, "Press," as she danced in front of the negative headlines regarding her housing situation.

Blackwell also regularly poses with her boyfriend, Parker, even recently tweeting about having children with him.

"I just asked parker if we could have a child and he said yes if he can fit a crib in his room and then wouldn’t stop smiling....SIR I WAS JOKING," she wrote, sharing the screen grabs of their FaceTime.