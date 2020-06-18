Dina Lohan Engaged to Internet Boyfriend Jesse Nadler: See Her Ring

Dina Lohan is an engaged woman.

Lindsay Lohan's mom is engaged to Jesse Nadler, the man she has dated on and off on the Internet for several years, ET confirms. Dina, 57, showed off her engagement ring on social media on Wednesday.

Dina and Jesse broke up in April 2019 after five years of dating long distance and online. According to Page Six, they reconciled in April of this year. Nadler told the outlet that he sent Lohan her engagement ring through the mail because they're unable to travel due to coronavirus. He remains in California caring for his ailing mother, while Dina is in New York.

Nader said he and Dina plan on getting married "the first hour" he makes it back to her.

Dina Lohan

Lohan and Nadler made headlines last year when she revealed on Celebrity Big Brother that she had been dating a man for years without meeting in person or even speaking on FaceTime. Lohan's Celebrity Big Brother castmates worried she was being catfished -- leading Catfish host Nev Schulman to express interest in the case.

Nadler's identity was later revealed, and in a February 2019 interview with ET, he had nothing but amazing things to say about Lohan.

"Over time, we both started feeling those little pitter patters," he said. "We talked more on the phone, now we talk five to 10 times a day."

"We have so much chemistry when we talk on the phone ... we just had this really, really unbelievable chemistry," he continued. "We know it's real ... The world thought it was some wingnut kind of thing."

