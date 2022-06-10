Diddy Confirms Relationship With Yung Miami: 'We Have Great Times'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is setting the record straight regarding his relationship with rapper Yung Miami. The 52-year-old appeared on the first episode of Miami's REVOLT podcast show, Caresha Please, where he confirmed that the two are indeed dating.

At one point during the episode, Miami -- born Caresha Brownlee and one-half of fan-favorite hip-hop duo City Girls -- asks the REVOLT chairman about his relationship status.

"I'm single," Diddy initially answered. "But I'm dating, I’m just taking my time with life." When the 28-year-old restructured the question, asking the mega-producer to confirm their dating status specifically, he added that the duo "date."

"We're dating. We go have dates, we're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times," he shared.

The father of five later admitted that he was looking for romantic freedom after the loss of his late ex, Kim Porter, who died from lobar pneumonia in 2018. Diddy and Porter dated on and off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007. They had three children together -- teenage twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila. Their son, Christian, is 24.

"To be honest, just after my loss, losing Kim, losing Cassie, romantically I needed a time out. I just needed to be single and to be free," he explained.

The Miami native questioned the mogul on what motivated him to start "f**king with a City Girl" and asked him to explain what he likes about her.

"I mean, 'cause you're authentic," Diddy shared. "You’re like one of the realest people I've ever met and you're authentically yourself. You’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time."

Diddy also explained that he knows there's more to Miami than meets the eye, noting that she is different. "I get advice from Caresha," he added. "Caresha tells me [things] like, 'Don't be in ya head.' You're just a good friend. Everybody that’s a friend of yours will tell you that you’re a great friend."

Watch the full interview below.

Per Billboard, REVOLT announced the new series on Wednesday. Executive produced by Miami, Diddy and Quality Films, Caresha Please aims to give listeners and viewers a fresh new perspective as the female lyricist leads conversations with some of hip-hop’s biggest stars.

In a statement, Diddy called the rapper "the most authentic and disruptive voices in Hip Hop that move the culture," nothing that Miami is "not only a superstar artist, she’s also unapologetically herself and brings a perspective woman around the world can relate to."

The podcast host added that fans should "be ready to be entertained," and saying that "all things go on Caresha Please. Nothing is off limits."

Caresha Please will air on the REVOLT app, YouTube channel and watchREVOLT.com, and will be available for listening on all major podcast platforms.