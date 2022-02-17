Dick Van Dyke Proves 96 Is Just a Number as He Dances With Wife Arlene Silver in Romantic Music Video

Dick Van Dyke has a pep in his step and a song in his heart! The 96-year-old triple-threat star joins his wife, Arlene Silver, and her band, The Vantastix, for a whimsical and romantic music video for the song, "Everybody Loves a Lover."

The Mary Poppins star shows off his iconic dance moves as he and his wife of nearly 10 years sing a lovely duet. Van Dyke's lovable humor is also featured as he winks at the camera and jokingly interacts with a nude statue.

About this time last year, Van Dyke was the man of the hour at the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C.

"I'm just happy to be anywhere," he quipped to ET. "If I'd known I was going to live this long I would've taken better care of myself. ...How I got here, I don't know, and I'm not going to ask."

When asked what he was looking to achieve next, the entertainment legend joked, "Knighthood, I suppose. You can't beat this!"