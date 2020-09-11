Diane Keaton's Daughter Dexter Engaged to Boyfriend Jordan White: See the Pics!

Congrats to Dexter Keaton! Diane Keaton's daughter is engaged to her boyfriend of just over a year, Jordan White.

Dexter, 25, shared the happy news on Instagram on Saturday, alongside photos of Jordan's proposal at Saarloos and Sons vineyard in California.

"This morning started with hail and ended with a diamond!" Dexter gushed. "I can’t believe I’m engaged! 💍❤️ #engaged #wine #fiance #omg."

Dexter's younger brother, 20-year-old Duke, congratulated her on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of her and Jordan's engagement. Other friends shared their well wishes in the comments on Dexter's post.

Jordan wrote on his Instagram, "She said 'oh my god' a lot, and then eventually said 'yes!' Even though it was raining (and hailing), we did a thing! Thanks so much to @saarloosandsons for reserving the back for us for our special moment, and thanks so much to @breanne_fit and @cruzzzy for coming and helping us capture the moment! And of course, @gemcityjewelers for helping me design and create the ring! I love you, Dexter!"

The engagement comes just a few months after they celebrated their one-year anniversary together in June. They celebrated with a sweet dinner together, cooked by Jordan.

"Tuesday was Jordan and my one year anniversary. He made Loco Moco with his own spin on it. Thank you for a delicious meal and an amazing night in. Happy (late) anniversary! 😘😍🍷✨❤️," Dexter wrote.

Keaton adopted Dexter and Duke when she was in her 50s. And while she loves being a mom, she recently revealed that her romantic life isn't as much of a priority.

"Never," she told InStyle last year, when asked if men ever ask her out. "Let's just get that straight. That one's important. I haven't been on a date in, I would say, 35 years. No dates."

"I have a lot of male friends," she added. "I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah."