'Dexter' Revival Drops Chilling Trailer, Michael C. Hall Teases New Chapter

Dexter is back and he's turning over a new leaf -- sort of.

Michael C. Hall was on hand (virtually) to promote Showtime's upcoming 10-episode revival, alongside executive producers Clyde Phillips, Marcos Siega and series newcomer Julia Jones, on Sunday during its Comic-Con@Home panel. During the session, Hall and company dropped a new teaser of the serial killer drama and hinted at what's to come.

As the teaser reveals, Dexter is now going by the name Jim Lindsay, an homage to Jeff Lindsay, the author of the novel Darkly Dreaming Dexter, upon which the show is based.

"Going back to the way the show ended, I think we see Dexter having made a choice to go into a self-imposed exile, and I think he's doing a very, very long, protracted penance for the people who have died, who were close to him and not intended victims, because of how he had been living, how he perhaps was playing it fast and loose with the code," Hall said during Sunday's panel. "And I think as far as abstinence goes, as I imagine it, I think Dexter is maybe exercising the power of his restraint, that his ability to not do it is something he fixates on as a new kind of power. It's the only way I can imagine him living without killing, if in fact he hasn't been killing."

The teaser, meanwhile, shows Dexter seemingly sitting down to speak with a therapist or counselor.

"Well, it's been a whirlwind. I've always had my demons, and so I went away. But sometimes I have an urge too strong to ignore," he says. "Every day I walk through this world faking it, knowing if someone knows who I am, that's it."

The teaser also reveals the show will be called Dexter: New Blood, and will premiere Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Watch below.

The revival picks up 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura and sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami. It will star Clancy Brown as the primary antagonist, Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jamie Chung and Oscar Wahlberg. John Lithgow is set to make a cameo as the Trinity Killer, while original star Jennifer Carpenter is reportedly returning as Deb.

At the start of the year, Hall explained why now was the right time to revisit Dexter nearly a decade after the series ended its original run.

"I've been approached, unofficially, many times in the streets by people who have ideas," he told ET in January. "I think there have been probably, before this, three legitimate ideas or concepts of what we might do and none of them felt right."

"This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed," Hall said of the revival. "This is going to happen in real time, as if as much time has passed since the finale happened. And yeah, we kind of just got the creative band back together again. Clyde Phillips is back, who was the showrunner for the first four seasons, running the show. And Marcos Siega, who is one of the directors. He's like, 'We're gonna shoot it like a long, 10-hour movie. It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it and it did. And I'm excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day and it's real. It's really happening."

Dexter debuted on Oct. 1, 2006 and ran for eight seasons on Showtime, airing 96 episodes during its run. Hall played Dexter, a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer. In the controversial 2013 series finale, Dexter is revealed to have faked his death following the death of his sister, Debra, and working under a new identity as a lumberjack in Oregon.

