Devon Sawa Thanks Christina Ricci for Helping Him Land 'Casper' Role on Film's 25th Anniversary

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved movie starring everyone's favorite friendly ghost. The 1995 film Casper, starring Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci, got some love on Twitter on Tuesday thanks to a live tweet from director Brad Silberling.

Actor Devon Sawa, who played Casper when he was brought to life, joined in on the fun, noting that it was his 4-year-old daughter's first viewing of his '90s classic while also giving a shout-out to Ricci.

"Christina Ricci is a HUGE talent and played a big part in me getting the role and then went on to recommend me for Now And Then. I owe her the world. #casper," Sawa wrote.

He added that his brief cameo in the film was nothing compared to that of Malachi Pearson, who voiced the ghost throughout before he is brought to life at the end of the movie.

"I was in Casper for 30 secs. Malachi Pearson did the hard work. When they decided last minute to bring Casper to life he was too young," Sawa explained. "So I landed the role. And I’m very fortunate @BSilberling chose me cause I’d be lying if I said it didn’t start a 30 year job that I love."

Silberling replied to the tweet, writing, "Let’s be honest, my friend. It was the color in Christina’s cheeks when I flew you down to meet us at lunch - THAT’S what sealed the deal. I just had to say yes after that. @DevonESawa."

The director also opened up about getting the late Little Richard to be on the Casper soundtrack, adding, "How amazing was HE?? We just reached out and asked - the old fashioned way! Had the incredible pleasure of spending an afternoon in the studio with him. Lots of hot coffee before those vocals!"

Steven Spielberg served as an executive producer on the film and Silberling noted that there were "more CG shots in the kitchen sequence than in all of Jurassic [Park]."

He added, "Jurassic Park: 64 cg shots. Casper: 280 - with dialogue and performance!"

For more cast reunion news, watch the clip below: