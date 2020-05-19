Denise Richards Predicted to 'Have the Most to Reveal' on 'RHOBH' (Exclusive)

What's your sign?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gets into astrology on Wednesday's all-new episode, and ET has your exclusive first look. The ladies are gathered at Erika Jayne's Pasadena home for an intimate reading from astrologer Shawn Breathwaite.

"Erika's sun sign is cancer," Shawn says. "Cancers are all known to be very emotional. The thing is, with Erika, her moon is Aquarius, which is very logical, so the best way to deal in a situation with Erika is to stick to the facts. If you try to tell someone with Aquarius moon what they're gonna do, she will defy that every time."

He then moves down the table to Kyle Richards, a "Capricorn with Libra moon and Leo rising."

"So, you're all about consistency, practicality, direct honesty," he states. "What will really get you the most worked up, though, is when someone is being treated unfairly."

"That's exactly how I am," Kyle says in agreement before Dorit Kemsley scoffs back with, "He was spot on until he said you were fair."

After Kyle, it's Denise Richards, whom Shawn says has "a very intensely complicated chart," something she admits to having heard before.

"Aquarians are very friendly, they're open and then, because of the Scorpion moon, you're also very loving," he offers. "But the thing is, there is a side of you that is gonna be hidden. So, of anyone, the one that will have the most to reveal will be you."

"Ohhh," Lisa Rinna coos in response.

Watch the full reading here:

That "the most to reveal" line seems pretty telling as to what’s to come this season on RHOBH. Each week, fans are waiting to see just what happened between Denise and the other women after the season premiere teased some wild moments with the Bold and the Beautiful star. She stormed out of parties, broke the fourth wall and, at some point, stopped showing up for group events. It’s implied that it’s all because of a “secret” Denise doesn’t want to discuss on camera.

"If it plays out the way it was shot, people will see [my side of things], and if there's questions, obviously I'll answer it at the reunion," Denise teased to ET last week of the events of the season.

"My second season, I think I'm a little bit of a target and that’s OK, 'cause we all have a turn for that," Denise admitted. "There [were] a lot of issues that were brought up, and questions that I kept answering repeatedly, to where I felt I was blue in the face answering those questions, where I had nothing else to say about it and was like, all right, if you guys wanna keep on talking about this, I can't. There's nothing else to say."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills moves to its new time, 9 p.m. ET/PT, starting this Wednesday on Bravo. For more from ET’s chat with Denise, watch the video below.