Denise Richards Doubles Down in Support of Daughter Sami Joining OnlyFans

Denise Richards is once again going to bat for her daughter, Sami, after the 18-year-old joined OnlyFans. Richards says no one can judge her daughter, including her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen.

The Wild Things actress took to Instagram on Friday and penned a lengthy post calling out the haters for their negativity after Sami announced she would be posting "exclusive content" on the subscription-based social media platform where she will charge fans $19.99 per month. For Richards, she sees nothing wrong with the move and even applauds her daughter's confidence.

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week," Richards started her post. "I have to say I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle."

She continued, "I’m in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you. I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months. The judgement because women & men of the adult film industry are on there. I imagine they’re on Instagram & Twitter as well."

Richards, who posed for Playboy in the December 2004 issue, asked what all the fuss is about considering so many others post bikini-clad photos on other social media platforms.

"Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself in a bikini on IG?," she asked. "We’ve all done it. Because you get paid on Only Fans? I’m pretty sure IG & Twitter & Facebook do quite well off of all of us. Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I’m sorry, but s**t if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account."

Richards also had some parting words for anyone else out there still feeling the need to pass judgment.

"Oh & those of you that are so judgmental," she added, "sounds like you might already subscribe to an @onlyfans account. Have a great weekend."

Richards had previously voiced her support for Sami, who also recently shared her career goals, but Sheen voiced his displeasure and seemingly blamed Richards for Sami's decision to join the adult social media platform. In a statement to ET, released by Sheen's publicist Jeff Ballard, the actor said "this did not occur under my roof" and that he doesn't "condone this."

In response, Richards reiterated her daughter's right to her own choices and autonomy, sharing with ET, "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in."

"All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices," Richards' statement continued.