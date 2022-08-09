Denise Dowse, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure' Actress, in a Coma From Meningitis

Actress Denise Dowse, known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Insecure, is currently in a coma due to meningitis.

Denise's sister, Tracey, confirmed reports of the actress' condition to ET, saying, "Yes, she is still in a coma. We are hopeful that she will come out of this soon."

In a post to Denise's Instagram page this week, Tracey released a statement on Denise's coma and requested "support and prayers" for their family.

Explaining the difficult decision to go public with Denise's health battle, Tracey wrote, "As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and uplifting. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it. As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me."

She continued, "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse. She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

Paying tribute to her sister and offering a hopeful message, Tracey continued, "She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated."

In addition to Denise's work on Issa Rae's HBO comedy and the original 90210 series, the actress has had a decades-long career with roles in Coach Carter, Grey's Anatomy, Good Trouble, The Guardian and Rocket Power.