Demi Moore Talks Recording New 'Erotica' Podcast From Her Bathroom

Demi Moore just made a podcast in some unusual conditions. The 57-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers and discussed the story behind a recent viral photo that showed her making Dirty Diana, her erotica podcast, from a miniature couch in her carpeted bathroom.

"This is the house that my children grew up in and that, originally, was a Bruce Willis choice. Not to put it off on him," she said of her ex-husband. "We also live in the mountains where it gets very cold. So, it's never bothered me. It's actually quite good."

"But I appreciate the interest that has gone into all of my little oddities. Because this place definitely houses a lot of my treasures," Moore continued. "And I have had some big laughs over the comments with my family who know me well, of all of my eccentricities of small and large."

As for the couch, Moore said that it's not typically taking up residence in her bathroom.

"The couch is not normally in my bathroom. I had to move all that in because we were doing the podcast and we had to find the place for the best sound," she explained. "So, I did a test in my closet, I did in various places. What came back is that the bathroom had the best sound."

"So, I was there for many hours a day, but I couldn't bring full-sized furniture in. This little miniature couch is something I made for my children long ago and so I just whipped this baby in there," she quipped.

Using the bathroom as a recording space also had the added bonus of being removed from both her family and her seven dogs.

"I would have these scenes we did where it's in a therapist's office and we're, like, screaming at each other. And then we'd go on our lunch break and I'd go out into the kitchen and there's everybody saying, 'Hey!'" she said.

As for the podcast itself, Moore said the erotica aspect of it is "reflective of a woman's fantasy."

"[It's] really trying to open up the window from the female gaze," she said, before adding that the show also deals with " a relationship that's very fractured."

"At the heart of this, it's about a relationship really being at its bottom and making its way back," she said. "But I'm sitting in my little tiny bathroom."

When it comes to life in quarantine in general, Moore said she feels "so grateful" to be in Idaho and surrounded by her family.

"The gift in the challenge is this quality time," she said. "It's a great opportunity to work on stuff, because stuff is definitely going to come up when you're all this close together for so long."

