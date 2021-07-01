Demi Lovato's in the Studio 'Working on Something Special' After Impassioned Condemnation of Capitol Riots

Demi Lovato is ready to let her music speak after a day of chaos, violence, and death at the Capitol on Wednesday. The 28-year-old singer and activist took to social media to speak out after a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters overtook the Capitol building amid the Electoral College vote count, which was supposed to officially name Joe Biden the next President of the United States. (The vote was eventually completed early Thursday morning.)

"My heart is broken. It makes me too sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did," the "Commander in Chief" singer tweeted. "Here we are."

She went on to slam commenters asking for a new album amid the on-going pandemonium.

"For everyone in my comments saying 'where’s d7' or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country... THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO," she continued. "THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F**KING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed."

Moved by the events of the day, Lovato added, "I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy. #impeachtrumptonight."

Back in October, Lovato released the political ballad, "Commander in Chief," directly calling out President Trump. She performed the song at the Billboard Music Awards several weeks before the 2020 Presidential Election.

At the time, she replied to critics of the song, writing, "I literally don't care if this ruins my career. This isn't about that. My career isn't about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I'm putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I'll take integrity in my work over sales any day."