Demi Lovato's Fiancé Max Ehrich Posts Birthday Message and Candid Pics in Her Honor

Happy Birthday, Demi Lovato! The singer turned 28 on Thursday, and in honor of her special day, her fiancé, Max Ehrich, took to Instagram to share a sweet message along with a series of adorable pics.

"Words fall short baby. You light up this world and I am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé," he captioned the post. "I keep falling more in love with you and your pure heart & soul every moment."

"Can't wait to make endless memories with u and forever cherish you with all my heart," he added. "Happy 28th, my angel @ddlovato 💘🎂."

Lovato and Ehrich announced the exciting news that they were engaged in July, sharing a few photos from the stunning proposal, which went down on the sands of Malibu beach.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," Lovato gushed in the caption. "To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," she continued. "It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too."

A source told ET at the time that the newly engaged couple are extremely happy and in love. "Obviously the photos show how beautiful the entire proposal was," the source said.

Hear more on the lovebirds in the video below.