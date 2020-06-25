Demi Lovato YouTube Docuseries Will Follow Singer Through Her Overdose and Recovery

Lovatics are finally getting a deep dive into the last three years of highs and lows for Demi Lovato. It was announced on Thursday at the ninth annual Newfronts that the 27-year-old singer had landed a new four-part YouTube docuseries.

According to the press release, the follow-up to Lovato's 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, will follow the GRAMMY-nominated singer "returning to show fans her personal and musical journey over the past three years."

The past three years have been complicated for the pop star. In 2018, she suffered a serious overdose that landed her in the hospital. She eventually went to rehab and after spending some time out of the spotlight, she returned to the stage this past January at the GRAMMY Awards to perform her emotional new single, "Anyone." One week later, she sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

The new untitled docuseries seems very similar to that of Justin Bieber: Seasons, a 10-part YouTube docuseries, both of which are directed by Michael D. Ratner. Bieber and Lovato are both managed by Scooter Braun, and back in March, the singers appeared together on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they talked about their similar experiences growing up and struggling in the industry.

"I think for a while I tried to run away from some stuff. I tried to run away from the industry, tried to run away from what I felt like God wanted me to do," the "Changes" singer told Lovato at the time. "But I feel like this is what you and I are meant to do. You're meant to entertain and sing, and I think same as me. So when we run away from that, we become less happy."