Demi Lovato Engaged to Boyfriend Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is engaged! The singer announced the exciting news Wednesday that she and boyfriend Max Ehrich have taken their relationship to the next level.

Lovato took to Instagram to share a slideshow of snapshots depicting the special moment after Ehrich popped the question on the sands of Malibu beach.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," Lovato captioned the heartwarming photos. "To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," she continued. "It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too."

She went on to say that she's never felt "so unconditionally loved by someone" in her entire life.

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage," she wrote. "I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!"

Ehrich also shared a series of snapshots from the special moment -- including a close-up pic of Lovato's sizable, sparkling new engagement ring -- and expressed his love in a poetic caption.

"You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," Ehrich wrote. "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍"

Beneath his post, Lovato wrote in the comments, "YAYYYYYY LET’S GET MARRIED BABYYYYYY 😍😍😍😍😍."

Rumors that the two were dating swirled for weeks before they finally confirmed their romance in May, when they appeared together in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video. Additionally, ET confirmed the lovebirds first got together in March.

The two have since fawned over each other on social media. Last month, the former Disney Channel star couldn't help but give Ehrich a sweet shoutout on his birthday, telling him she loved him.

