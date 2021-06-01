Demi Lovato, Common and More React After No Officers Are Charged in Jacob Blake Shooting

The latest news involving the shooting of Jacob Blake has led to outrage and frustration by many on social media.
After it was announced on Tuesday that no charges will be filed against the officers who shot the unarmed Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August, several famous figures took to Twitter to decry the decision.
Demi Lovato was among the chorus of voices speaking out. The songstress took to Twitter and Instagram to share a simple but powerful message of support: "Justice for Jacob Blake💔."
Another celeb who shared their outrage was Common, who posted a link to a story about the decision not to charge the officers, and wrote, "'An unjust law is no law at all.' Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."
Actress Sophia Bush - who has been an outspoken political and social activist -- weighed in as well, tweeting, "This is unconscionable. I’m devastated for Jacob Blake and his family."
See how a number of other celebrities, public figures and politicians reacted to the news below:
The district attorney in Kenosha, Wisconsin, announced on Tuesday that officer Rusten Sheskey would not face charges in relation to the shooting, which left Blake paralyzed.
Blake was shot in the back seven times as he attempted to enter his car, in which his three children sat in the back seat. Sheskey claims Blake reached in to grab a knife from the vehicle, a claim his family has staunchly denied.
