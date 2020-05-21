Debby Ryan Secretly Marries Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun

Surprise! Debby Ryan married Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun on New Year's Eve, she confirmed on Thursday. The confirmation came after Twenty One Pilots fans began to speculate the two had tied the knot due to him wearing a ring in the band's video for "Level of Concern" that dropped last month.

In a new interview with Vogue, the couple shares that they tied the knot in Austin, Texas, on New Year's Eve, and it took them just 28 days to plan their nuptials. Ryan explains that after a close friend of hers died the previous summer, she decided to stop putting off her wedding and make it a priority.

"The time just felt right," she says. "When he passed, it really rocked me and put a lot of things in perspective. It didn't feel important to wait anymore, to stop being busy, or for things to line up perfectly -- intending to do things is not nearly as powerful as doing, as we aren't promised tomorrow."

Ryan looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder Elie Saab dress in a wedding photo taken by photographer Logan Cole.

"The day the collection dropped on Vogue -- I saved it," Debby says of her designer dress. "For a long time, it was the only image of a wedding dress I had saved anywhere, and the only image in a folder titled 'wedding' on my phone."

The ceremony had plenty of personal touches, like the groomsmen walking in to a strings section playing Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" and Ryan walking in to "Hoppipolla" by Sigur Ros.

"I took in everyone beaming as I moved through the extra-long church, drawn toward my favorite person," Ryan recalls. "When [our officiant] Dave asked who gives me away, my dad responded, 'She does, and we support this decision wholeheartedly,' which brought the first tear to my eye."

The two wrote their own vows and the couple's dog, Jim, served as the ring bearer. The couple walked out to Kanye West's "All of the Lights."

"The ceremony was the perfect balance," Dunn says. "I felt like it was game night at our house, and this was the ultimate game, and boy did I win! I remember every detail from how it felt to be walking down the aisle, to the full body chills I got watching Debby walk down toward me."

Their reception featured plenty of dancing, then counting down until the new year.

"When the DJ had to stop and the hotel needed their space back, a lot of folks were still in full-swing," Ryan shares. "Finally, everyone dispersed into their hotel rooms or walked to spots on Rainey Street, but a ragtag handful ended up in our room, where we mostly played games and exchanged gratitude."

The 27-year-old actress and the 31-year-old musician got engaged in December 2018, when Dun proposed in a treehouse in New Zealand.