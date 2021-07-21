Dax Shepard Says He Gained 24 Pounds While Getting Ripped in Quarantine

Dax Shepard spent his quarantine getting in shape. In the most recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard took a minute to talk with guests Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis about his newly chiseled physique.

"Can I comment on the size of your biceps right now, Dax?" Kutcher cut in at one point. "You're getting Joe Rogan arms in there. It's phenomenal! I mean, you look like He Man right now."

Shepard then explained how his recent transformation came about.

"In quarantine I said to [wife] Kristen [Bell], I've been waiting for 10 years for Marvel to call so that I'd have an excuse to get huge," he said of the comic book and blockbuster company. "And they're not gonna call. That ship sailed. I'm 46, they're not gonna call. So I just have to do it for my own amusement."

The decision led to some serious changes for the actor.

"I gained about 24 pounds, just six days a week, just lifting heavy [weights], protein shakes, going bananas, heavy testosterone injections," he said, prompting his guests to warn him about the dangers of testosterone injections.

Shepard brushed them off, saying, "Mentally I love it because it makes me far more on fire to be alive. I was depressed after CHIPS. I was literally retiring, that was the plan, I'm out... This is the version [of me] I enjoy."

He also shared how much he currently weighs, adding, "I'm 185 on the button, baby, I'm always 185 and now I'm 210. I spent my whole life as a medium boy, and now I'm a big boy and I like it."

Shepard has previously been open about his relapse with prescription medication while in quarantine. For more, watch the clip below.