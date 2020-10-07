David Beckham Celebrates Daughter Harper’s 9th Birthday With Sweet Video Montage: See Her Play Soccer!

The Beckhams are celebrating their youngest member! Harper Beckham, the daughter of David and Victoria, turned nine on Friday, and her famous family took to Instagram in celebration.

The former soccer pro shared a montage video set to Michael Jackson's 1982 track, "The Girl Is Mine," in honor of Harper's birthday.

Alongside sweet photos of David and his daughter together, the video also featured pics of Harper with her mom and brothers -- Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15.

Fans also get a peek at Harper's athleticism, as the montage video also included clips of her and David riding bikes and playing soccer together.

"To my pretty lady ♥️ Happy Birthday to the most special little girl ♥️ daddy loves you so much," David captioned the shot. "♥️ Our song that we always dance to from day one ♥️ #HarperSeven ♥️"

Victoria also shared a montage video for her daughter's day, setting the sweet shots and clips to Stevie Wonder's 1976 track, "Isn't She Lovely."

Throwback shots, silly videos and special family moments were included in Victoria's sweet tribute.

"Happy 9th Birthday Harper!!" she captioned the video. "We all love you so so much 💕💕💕💕 kisses"

Harper's brothers got in on the love as well, with Brooklyn sharing a sweet shot of him and the birthday girl hugging in a field of flowers, Cruz opting for a throwback pic of him pushing his little sister in a stroller, and Romeo sharing a selfie of the pair to mark the occasion.

