David Arquette Is Officially Returning for the 'Scream' Reboot

Do you like scary movies?

If so, you'll want to answer the phone for this news: David Arquette will reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley and face Ghostface once again in a Scream relaunch helmed by directing duo Radio Silence (Ready or Not), Spyglass Media Group announced on Monday.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," he said in a statement. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy."

This upcoming Scream film will mark the first in the franchise since Craven's death in 2015, and the first without the horror maestro's direction. "It's impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven’s work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers," Radio Silence (comprising of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) says.

Original Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson will executive produce the new film, which is scripted by James Vanderbilt (Netflix's Murder Mystery) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not). The movie is set to begin shooting "later this year" in Wilmington, North Carolina, when safety protocols are in place.

As for the aforementioned cast, old and new, while Arquette is the first member confirmed for the yet-untitled Scream 5, Sidney Prescott herself, Neve Campbell, confirmed to ET that she is in talks.

"The conversations are being had, that's for sure," Campbell said. "I wasn't sure it was going to happen and I was approached six weeks ago, but the timing's not great right now, obviously. We're starting conversations, we're starting negotiations, but who knows how and when studios are going to open again."

