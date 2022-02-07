David Arquette Introduces First Bozo the Clown of Color, Jozo Bozo (Exclusive)

David Arquette is looking to make clowns sweet again. The actor is tackling the formidable task of removing the frightening stigma associated with the make-up-covered comedy performers, and he's getting some help.

ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with Arquette, who explained how he's bringing the iconic character of Bozo the Clown back to the spotlight years after the once-famous children's icon went off the air.

"There's a lot of stuff we have to do just to rehabilitate the clown image but it's just about spreading joy and happiness," Arquette explained with a smile. "That's what clowns are really about and there's a lot of really incredible clowns out there so we want people to know about them."

However, he's not going into the project by himself!

"I couldn't bring Bozo back alone, so I'm here to announce the first female Bozo the Clown, Jozo Bozo!" Arquette announced, before welcoming Jozo Bozo -- who is also the first woman of color to play the famed character -- to sit in on the interview.

Reflecting on what it means to take on the mantle, Jozo Bozo explained, "It's so important. I really feel like I represent the world and the people around us."

According to Arquette, he purchased the rights to the name and likeness of Bozo the Clown, in part, from his paycheck for the latest installment in the Scream franchise, and it's a passion project stemming from his childhood.

"When I was a kid I lived in Chicago and I fell in love with Bozo, and he was like my old pal Bozo," Arquette explained. "It's about the Bozo in our hearts and everyone letting their own clown out and just being silly or bringing some joy. Kindness is key."

Check out the video above for a look at the new, carefree Jozo Bozo!