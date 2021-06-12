David Archuleta Shares He's Part of LGBTQ+ Community in Heartfelt Post

David Archuleta is opening up about his sexuality.

The 30-year-old singer and American Idol finalist shared in a heartfelt post on Saturday that he is part of the LGBTQ+ community. Posting a selfie on his Instagram, Archuleta wrote how he likes to keep to himself, but also thought it was important to share his story because of his Mormon religious background.

"I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality," he wrote, adding that he "came out in 2014 as gay to my family." "But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual. Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people, which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage, which people call asexual when they don’t experience sexual urges."

He added that he knows there are many people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+ "who are wrestling to follow their beliefs that are so important to them, just as I have."

"(I know that’s a lot of letters that a lot of people don’t understand, but there are a lot of unique experiences people feel and live that make them feel isolated and alone that are represented)," the singer expressed. And while he wrote that he doesn't have all the answers, he just hopes people will be "more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself."

Archuleta also added that he hopes Christians and members of the Latter-day Saints can do better "to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith."

"For me to find peace the reality has been to accept both are real things I experience and make who I am. I’ve yet to figure out what that means but I appreciate you listening to this personal matter. Again I don’t feel comfortable sharing it, but felt I needed to to bring more awareness to people in my same situation and let you know you’re not alone," he continued, in part. "I’ve tried for almost 20 years to try and change myself until I realized God made me how I am for a purpose. And instead of hating what I have considered wrong I need to see why God loved me for who I am and that it’s not just sexuality."

Overall, he encouraged people to be more compassionate. Read his full post below:

American Idol alum David Cook praised Archuleta, writing, "Love you man, and so proud of who you are."

Jordin Sparks also comments, "I am so proud of you and proud to know you. You are so loved, David."

Many other fans, followers and friends left positive and supporting messages on his post.