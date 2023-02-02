Dave Franco and Alison Brie Discuss Filmmaking, Nudity and More as a Married Couple (Exclusive)

The couple came out for the premiere of their new film, Somebody I Used to Know, in Culver City, California, on Wednesday, and spoke with ET's Matt Cohen about collaborating creatively.

"She is one of the greatest actresses ever," shared Franco, who directed the romantic dramedy. "And she makes my job so easy. I don't really have to say anything. She just makes me look good."

"And then also, on top of that, at the end of the day, I get to go home and I got someone to vent to, I got someone to lean on when I'm spinning out," he added. "It's amazing. It's it's all encompassing."

Brie seconded Franco's remarks, sharing, "The emotional support component is really nice. We just love being together."

"He's my favorite director to work with. I trust him so much," she added. "And he knows me better than anyone! So it's just easy."

In their new film, Somebody I Used to Know, Brie plays a workaholic TV producer who makes a trip back to her home town and reconnects with her old friend and ex-boyfriend, who happens to be engaged. The experience throws her for a loop as she begins to question her life choices.

"We were partially inspired just by our love of rom coms, especially the classics from the 80s and 90s that we grew up watching," said Brie, who co-wrote the screenplay with Franco. "We wanted to tap into that nostalgia and then, you know, do a fresh take on it."

In one notable scene -- which also features on the film's poster and in the trailer -- Brie's character strips down to go streaking through nature near her old home.

"I love to streak," Brie admitted. "We wrote it into the movie because of my passion for being nude. And it's honestly freeing every time I do it. I was streaking at the hotel before we came [here]!"

"It's true, that's true, she was running up and down the halls," Franco added with a laugh.

"To get my energy up for the night," Brie chimed in.