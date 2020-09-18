'Darcey & Stacey': Stacey Discovers Video of Florian in Another Woman's Bed (Exclusive)

Stacey's fiancé, Florian's, alleged cheating scandal continues on this Sunday's episode of Darcey & Stacey. In these exclusive clips, Stacey discovers a damning video on social media of Florian in another woman's bed -- the same woman he was previously pictured getting cozy with.

Things are already tense given that the couple is now dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Their apartment was shut down, and they're moving into a hotel to figure out their next move. But after moving in, Stacey discovers the video.

"Oh now you're gonna sit here and act completely innocent like you didn't do anything wrong?" she says, confronting Florian. "Really? Every time I try to talk to you, you tell me to shut up, I can't. Stop acting all innocent, Florian. I'm trying the best I can to make everything happen for us. I'm done."

Stacey and her friends have previously confronted Florian -- who moved from Albania to Connecticut to be with Stacey -- about the pictures of him with another woman, though he quickly lost his temper. But in this exclusive preview of Sunday's episode, Stacey finds more reasons to doubt Florian's faithfulness to her. In the social media video, a woman calls Florian "my sweet," as he quickly jumps off the bed and says, "What the f**k are you doing there?"

"This video is making me feel like I have more unanswered questions," she tells cameras. "What happened in that room? When I confronted him about it, he just doesn't want to budge. He doesn't want to talk about it."

"What was he doing in her room and in her bed, and I want to know, is there anymore?" she continues. "Is there any other pictures, any other video, what if there's something else out there that she's going to post later? What if there's one of them, like, kissing her or more worse, like, naked?"

Stacey is clearly heartbroken that Florian hasn't been completely honest with her.

"You know, there were pictures before, and we talked it out and I let that go, although I still had trust issues, I still believed him," she says. "I thought everything was out in the open, I thought he told me everything, but I guess not, and that's the hard part to accept."

Darcey & Stacey airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

In a recent midseason supertease of Darcey & Stacey, Stacey's twin sister, Darcey, is seen confronting Florian's alleged mistress.

"This is becoming a very, very draining situation, and I just want to know what happened," Darcey tells her. "Just keep it simple, honey."

The woman shoots back, "I am not your honey, OK? And it's not my fault that Florian's sugar want to taste my honey."

A stunned Darcey asks, "Sugar?"

Watch the video below for more.