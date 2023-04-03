'Darcey & Stacey' Season Finale: Darcey Reacts to Stacey's Couture Wedding Dress (Exclusive)

It's the moment Darcey & Stacey fans have been waiting for. In this exclusive clip from this season's two-hour finale, Stacey puts on her wedding dress on her wedding day to Florian as Darcey gets emotional.

The leadup to the wedding was filled with plenty of drama this season, as Darcey continued to navigate single life with plenty of disappointment while Stacey prepared to have the wedding of her dreams. Making it more awkward, Darcey and Stacey once planned to have a twin wedding but Darcey ended up splitting from ex-fiancé Giorgi -- whom Florian shockingly asked to be his best man, once again angering Darcey. Still, all the hurt feelings were pushed to the side in this exclusive clip, as Darcey happily watches Stacey put on her wedding dress. The dress is by Albanian-American designer Katerina Bocci, a nod to Florian's native country. Darcey says the final look is "absolutely stunning."