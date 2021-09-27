'Darcey & Stacey' Gets a Season 3: Watch the First Look!

Darcey and Stacey Silva are getting another season of their 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Darcey & Stacey!

Darcey & Stacey's season 2 finale airs Monday on TLC, but the twins are already gearing up for season 3, which begins airing in January 2022. In this first look, Darcey's daughter, Aniko, excitedly competes in a pageant, and Stacey and Darcey are as glam as ever while promoting their fashion line.

"Darcey and I are the face of our own brand," Stacey says. "We're gearing up, getting ready for our fashion show."

Darcey is then shown spray-tanning a handsome model. Later in the promo, she comments, "Oh boy, what did I get myself into?"

"No, because I just want to be with the right person," she stressed. "And however long it takes, it takes. I feel like I healed myself from the past relationships and at times I have to talk about my past relationships so I can let Georgi or whoever know what I don't want. I'm OK with doing that, I just feel like I don't need it to be thrown back in my face the way it was, because I deserve something better than that. There's love there but I just need that soft, strong side of a man to understand where I'm coming from."

But one thing she said she would never be is closed off.

"I cut the cord on the past and I only want people in my life that truly have a good heart, and have love to share and the best intentions," she said. "As I'm open, I want my kids to see me as a strong, empowered, beautiful mom that's a go-getter. Whether that's love or success or happiness, health, I want to radiate that. So, throughout the ups and downs of getting all that, I'll still continue. I'll still go. I'll still be open."