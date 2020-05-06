Daniel Lissing and Fiancée Nadia Are Married (Exclusive)

Daniel Lissing is officially a married man! The actor confirms exclusively to ET that he and his now-wife, Nadia, tied the knot earlier this year in California.

While the couple is choosing to keep some details of their nuptials under wraps, they did open up about their decision to get married ahead of their recently postponed wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as share a few never-before-seen images from an unrelated photoshoot they did last year.

Michelle Ingolfsson/ The Darlene Photography

“It was a pretty fast and easy decision to make. When you've met your 'one,’ you just want to start your married life together as soon as possible,” Lissing told ET. “The best part is, we get to celebrate with all our friends and family next year, too… We're married now and we're looking forward to everything ahead of us.”

Lissing, who most recently appeared on ABC’s The Rookie, explained that the pair had a “very small and sweet service,” accompanied by two close friends who acted as witnesses. “We kept it all very simple,” he continued. “It was our favorite moment. Ever.” When asked how they marked the occasion after making it official, Lissing simply said they celebrated “privately.”

Michelle Ingolfsson/ The Darlene Photography

As for any special elements they may have added to their ceremony, the Australian actor said, “We're saving all our personal touches and extravagant decorations for our big family wedding next year. Wedding planner and all,” before adding, “It'll be an awesome wedding, but very different to the first one just for us.”

In an interview with ET last month, Lissing addressed speculation over Nadia’s name on Instagram, which reads "Nadia Lissing," leading fans to wonder if the pair had already exchanged vows. At the time of the interview, Lissing played coy, simply stating that Nadia was “preempting the marriage” and even showed his hands to the camera, proving the absence of a wedding band.

But now Lissing is explaining the heartfelt reason he initially kept quiet, saying, “We shared our news with our family and friends. We wanted to enjoy our moment with our loved ones before announcing to the public. During our last interview, we still had some close friends we wanted to tell personally. That's why I didn't announce our happy news then.”

For now, the couple is enjoying newlywed life at home as they quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with ET last month, Lissing confirmed the couple is sticking with their original plan to have an outdoor wedding in Bali. However, he added that they’re grateful to use this extra time to continue planning and perhaps even create new elements to include in the festivities. Lissing added that they’re now eyeing a date in May or June 2021.

