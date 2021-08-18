Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn Go Head to Head in NatGeo's 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' First Look (Exclusive)

The upcoming six-hour miniseries dramatizes the events of 2001 post-Sept. 11 with the U.S. facing a new threat -- anthrax letters. In ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes first look at the second installment of the anthology drama, airing during the 20th anniversary of the anthrax attacks, audiences get an early glimpse at Kim and Goldwyn in action as FBI Special Agent Matthew Ryker and microbiologist Bruce Ivins, respectively.

Targeting journalists and politicians, mail with anthrax powder kills five people and causes panic across America. The Hot Zone: Anthrax, which takes place over several different time periods, follows Special Agent Ryker as he tracks down the killer, finding himself entangled in an unstable web of psychological warfare.

"Our story tracks two characters fundamentally: Bruce and Ryker," a mustached Goldwyn previews. "Bruce's story is fascinating. He's not who he appears to be at all."

"Most of the time we're on parallel paths and when we come together, it should crackle," Kim says, with Goldwyn adding that the series is "a really great detective story and emotional drama."

Harry Hamlin and Dylan Baker also star in The Hot Zone: Anthrax.

The first installment, which aired over three nights in May 2019, starred Julianna Margulies and followed the Ebola crisis in 1989.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax premieres over three nights during Thanksgiving weekend, beginning Sunday, Nov. 28 on NatGeo. For more on The Hot Zone, watch below.

