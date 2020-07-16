Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Break Up After 2 Years Together

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are going their separate ways. The couple has broken up after two years of dating, her rep confirmed to E! News. ET has reached out to Patrick and Rodgers' reps for comments.

The former NASCAR driver, 38, and Green Bay Packers star, 36, first met at the 2012 ESPYs. They started dating in 2018.

"We're just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We're really into each other," Rodgers told Artful Living in October 2018. "So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other's company a lot. We're really attracted to each other."

He continued, "We really enjoy traveling. She went on the trip to India and Africa, and we had a blast. And we've taken some trips domestically that have been fun. I'm a little further out there in my love for history; I want to go to historical sites around the world. She's getting into it as well, but she's spontaneous. She's up for anything travel-wise, which is fun."

"She's a good travel partner because she's so laid-back and low-maintenance," he later added. "And she's a hell of a cook, so we love just staying in, too. She eats really healthy. She's inspired me in that way."

Patrick gushed over Rodgers in a sweet birthday post last December.

"Happy birthday to my best friend and favorite person in the world!!!!! You are the one I want to tell my best and worst days to first," she wrote at the time. "I am so grateful the universe made you!!! The star dust started it all, but you have done nothing but make it better every year of your life. Thank you for being the loving, generous, thoughtful, patient, fun, funny, spontaneous, talented, smart, and uber attractive man, that I get to walk through life with. This journey we are on.... it’s a really really good one. I love you. ❤️ Happiest of birthdays yet!!!!!!"

Patrick's last public relationship was with race car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whom she dated from 2012 to 2017. She was previously married to physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013.

Rodgers previously dated Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017. See more in the video below.