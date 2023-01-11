'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Welcome First Child

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are parents! The pro dancers to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that they've welcomed their first child, a son.

"Our world is forever changed," Johnson wrote alongside a photo of her newborn son's hand grabbing her thumb. She also noted that her baby was born yesterday, Jan. 10.

Johnson, 28, first announced her pregnancy in July, calling it "our biggest dream come true yet."

"Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January!" she gushed. "My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel."

In a follow-up post, Johnson opened up about the fertility struggles she suffered on the journey to getting pregnant.

"We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break… so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget," she wrote of finding out she was expecting. "I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t an easy one."

"I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy," she continued. "After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity... If any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don't lose HOPE."

Shortly thereafter, Chmerkovskiy expressed excitement about being a dad-to-be. "I can't wait," Val told ET. "I'm already feeling the father strength."

The next month, Johnson shared a video that showed how she told her husband of three years about their baby on the way. The dancer put four positive pregnancy tests in a box with baby sneakers to share the happy news. Johnson and Chmerkovskiy revealed they had a baby boy on the way later that month.

"We're expecting a child," Chmerkovskiy told ET in September. Grateful is a word that gets said a lot, but I’m genuinely -- after the last three years of my life personally and generally for everyone -- I'm beyond thankful for what I get to experience."