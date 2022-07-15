'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting First Child Together

We're giving this baby news a 10!

Dancing With the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child together. The couple, who wed in 2019, announced the news of their little one on the way on Friday.

"Our biggest dream come true yet," the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram. "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel."

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be dad kept his announcement minimal with just a photo of his pregnant wife, a sonogram and a heart emoji.

Johnson learned she was pregnant two weeks after the couple enjoyed a trip to Mexico for her 28th birthday in April. According to an eyewitness, the couple looked relaxed and in love during their trip. "They were lounging by the pool and all smiles," the eyewitness told ET. "She was glowing as he rubbed her shoulders."

As for how Johnson shared the special news with her other half, she got some help from a pair of pint-sized sneakers.

"I went and I got these little baby Jordans, these white sneakers," she recalls to Pe*ople. "I put them in a box that was his size of Nikes. So he didn't expect anything. Then I put two little pregnancy tests in there. I had been shaking at home waiting for him to come home. So he nonchalantly walked in and he, ironically enough, had a bag of Nikes. I was like, 'Did you go shopping today?' He was like, 'Yeah, I got myself some new sneakers.' I'm like, 'No way. I got some too today.'"

The ballroom star continues, "He came over and chucked off the lid of the box and started rummaging through it... He looked at the shoes and was like, 'How small are these sneakers?' Then it hit him and his face... it was priceless."