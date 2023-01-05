'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

It’s another boy for Witney Carson and Carson McAllister! On Wednesday, the Dancing With the Stars pro shared the exciting news about her second child with a beachside reveal.

"Our second blessing," Carson wrote. In the clip, the camera pans past sand that spells out "It’s a boy," before Carson, McAllister and their 2-year-old son, Kevin, are all revealed sharing a sweet embrace.

On her Instagram Story, 29-year-old Carson shared that she and her family kept baby number two’s sex under wraps for a while.

"REVEALED THE GENDER OF OUR SECOND BABY ON MY FEED," she captioned the video of her telling her fans to check out the sweet announcement. "We loved keeping it all to ourselves for this long but we thought it was time. So excited for ya’ll to know."

Carson revealed that she was expecting her second child in November during the DWTS semifinals.

Following the on-air revelation, Carson reflected on the moment while talking to ET.

"It felt amazing!" Carson gushed. "I mean, I grew up on this show, I started when I was 18. So the fact that I got married [while] on this show, I've announced that I'm having a kid on the show, it's just like a full circle moment!"

Carson and McAllister welcomed their first child in January 2021.

The dancing pro also dished about sharing the pregnancy experience with her best friend, Lindsay Arnold, who is also expecting her second child.

"She actually called me to tell me that she was pregnant! And I was like, 'Oh, I actually was looking to tell you too!' And we were laughing literally for five minutes straight," Carson shared. "So I think its just gonna be a really fun little childhood for our kids together."