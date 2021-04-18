Dan + Shay Address Audio and Video Sync Issues During 2021 ACMs Performance

Dan + Shay don't have any hard feelings after their live performance during this year's ACM Awards included a tech glitch.

"Apparently there was an audio/video sync issue on the television broadcast," the country music duo tweeted on Sunday, after their performance of "Glad You Exist" at the Bluebird Cafe. "We’re bummed about it, but it happens, especially when performances are happening in multiple locations."

This year's show featured dozens of artists performing over 30 songs from six different stages in three separate locations across Nashville, Tennessee -- the Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Cafe, and the Grand Ole Opry House.

"Kudos to the @ACMawards for pulling off a great show," the pair added.

While Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney's performance may have been marred by some technical glitches, the pair still enjoyed a fruitful night.

The musicians earned the award for Duo of the Year for the third consecutive year, and reflected on their careers and their music.

"This is absolutely incredible to be standing on stage here at the Bluebird," Smyers marveled. "I remember visiting this place over 10 years ago before I moved to Nashville with dreams of being a songwriter in this town. I'm still just as excited every single day getting to wake up and write country music."

ET spoke with the duo ahead of Sunday's show, and they opened up about the significance of performing "Glad You Exist" and the iconic venue.

"I performed here before I ever met Dan and it was like the craziest moment. I got to go on stage and I was like, 'This is the moment! I think I made it,'" Mooney recalled. "There was like four people out there and it was like the greatest experience of my life."

"So to be here and to be able to do this performance on a song that means so much and has become so much to other people is really special," he added.

"The song is so close to our hearts," Smyers said. "Life is short, life is fragile, and it's important for us to tell the people we care about that we care about them. And I think this past year has made us realize that we never realized the things we take for granted."