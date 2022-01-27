Damian Lewis Dedicates Poem to His Late Wife Helen McCrory

Damian Lewis spoke publicly for the first time since the death of his late wife, actress Helen McCrory, and, fittingly, he did so at a poetry reading event dedicated in her honor.

The Billions and Homeland star took the stage Tuesday at the National Theatre in London for an event dubbed, A Poet For Every Day of the Year. The event, based on the poetry anthologist Allie Esiri's book of the same name, also featured poetry readings from McCrory's closest friends.

In front of a packed crowd nearing 1,000 in attendance, Lewis took the stage and and made note of the befitting event.

"This evening is dedicated to her and it's perfect, because Helen loved the National Theatre," said Lewis according to The Times of London. "One person whose thunder would absolutely not be stolen, was Helen McCrory."

The event also included a video of McCrory reading a poem from a prior event. Lewis concluded the event by reading a verse from Irish poet Derek Mahon's "Everything is Going to Be All Right."

Lewis and McCrory's two teenage children -- daughter Mannon, 15, and son Gulliver, 14 -- were also in attendance.

McCrory -- best known for her roles as Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise and Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders -- died of cancer in April 2021. She was 52.

Lewis' touching tribute came just weeks after the Harry Potter reunion special on HBO Max, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, paid tribute to McCrory. In one of the most emotional moments, Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs took a moment to remember McCrory.

"She taught me a lot," Felton shared, fighting back tears. "She had this ability to show such empathy in her eyes. It was a real treat to work with her."

Isaacs, who starred as Lucius Malfoy, recalls his impression of McCrory the first time they worked together: "I said, 'I think I've just met the best actress I've ever seen in my life.'"

Lewis had also previously penned a touching tribute to McCrory in a piece for The Sunday Times last year.

"Many people have spoken about her career and many more will, so that's where I'll leave it, because it strikes me that two things are happening this weekend: an outpouring of grief and shock, and a celebration of Helen McCrory the actress from fans everywhere, and of Helen the person," Lewis wrote. "And that's who I want to talk about."

"Helen was an even more brilliant person than she was an actress," he continued. "She was a people person, sure. 'I'm much more interested in who I'm with than where I am,' she would say, and innately wanted to share. But she also lived by the principle of kindness and generosity. That you put these things out into the world to make it better, to make people feel better."