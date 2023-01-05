Damar Hamlin's Parents Receive Call From President Joe Biden, Speaks 'at Length' About His Injury

President Joe Biden is the latest person to support Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin as he remains in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the first quarter of Monday's matchup, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and both men appeared to be uninjured following the tackle. However, shortly thereafter, Hamlin appeared to stumble and collapse on the field. He was swiftly attended to by medical personnel, who reportedly gave the athlete CPR on the field. He was also placed on a stretcher, given oxygen and taken to the hospital via ambulance. NFL commissioner Robert Goodell announced the postponement of the game. The NFL also released a statement confirming that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.

Per Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, the DB is receiving treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, had to be resuscitated twice and has been on a ventilator to help with his breathing after sustaining damage to his lungs following Monday night's tackle.

On Wednesday, White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs revealed that the commander in chief spoke with Hamlin's parents over the phone while traveling between Kentucky and Ohio.

Before getting on Air Force One, President Biden told reporters in Kentucky that he'd spoken with Hamlin's parents earlier in the day "at length."

When asked if he thought the NFL was getting too dangerous, Biden said, "Look, you've got guys that are 6'8", 340 pounds, running a 4.8 40 [yard dash]. If you hit somebody with that kind of force -- now, that's not what happened here, but I just think it's, I don't know how you avoid it."

"I think working like hell on the helmets, the concussion protocols… that all makes a lot of sense. But it's, you know, it is dangerous. You gotta just acknowledge it," he added.

While Hamlin remains in critical condition, he has improved since his admittance on Monday. The athlete's agent, Rob Butler, told CNN on Thursday that the Buffalo Bills safety is awake and has been holding hands with family in the hospital.

The Bills also shared an update on Hamlin's health via Twitter on Thursday.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the tweet reads. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

The statement concluded, "We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

Biden responded to the Bills' tweet, writing, "Great news. Damar, like I told your mom and dad yesterday, Jill and I – along with all of America – are praying for you and your family."

