Dale Moss Beams in Photo With Clare Crawley: 'This Makes Me Happy'

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are making things Instagram official again!

After rekindling their romance, the couple took their love to social media on Friday. Moss posted a photo of the two out at dinner, with him beaming in the sweet snap. The pic shows Crawley and Moss holding up hanging loose signs, while she wraps her arm around her beau. Moss is seen wearing a white striped button up shirt, while the former Bachelorette rocks a black-and-white floral dress. She is also wearing her engagement ring.

"This makes me happy," Moss captioned the sweet snap. People in the comments section couldn't help but share their excitement over seeing them together, and call out her mega sparkler.

On Saturday, Crawley also posted a subtle pic of her "boys." The photo pictured Moss' body with her dog laying on top of him.

"Mood on these rainy days 😂," Moss commented on the pic.

As fans know, the pair got engaged on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette before calling it quits five months later, in January. However, they were soon photographed together on PDA-filled dates.

Last month, Dale opened up about their relationship and addressed cheating rumors during an interview on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

"That was never a conversation, even when we went through our split. It wasn't even a thing. It was never even a topic of conversation," Moss said. "You really have to look past that and focus on one another. I mean, that sucked. When things are going at your character, and something you're completely against, those are the hardest things to handle."

Saying that they came out on the other side of the scandal, he added that they were in a good place.

"We've never hid throughout this entire time we've been around each other. We are definitely taking time, and spending time together," he explained. "Clare and I, we're in a good place. When the time is right, we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we're just focused on one another. We're keeping things private and that's working for us. In time we'll speak about that together."

When asked if they were still engaged, he said, "I'll say this, Clare and I are in a good place. Focused on one another and leave it at that."