'Daisy Jones & The Six' Cast Reveals Bob Dylan Visited Their Recording Studio (Exclusive)

Daisy Jones & The Six may tell the story of a fictional band, but they're rubbing shoulders with some very real musical influences. The cast of Amazon's upcoming adaptation of the ultra-popular novel told ET's Nischelle Turner that Bob Dylan paid a visit to their recording studio.

"It was insane," Suki Waterhouse, who plays band member Karen, said of the experience. "He had a tour bus outside of Sound City."

Sound City is the iconic Los Angeles recording studio where the Daisy Jones cast recorded the Aurora album on which the book focuses. Blake Mills, producer of the show's soundtrack, has also previously worked with Dylan.

Author Taylor Jenkins Reid wrote many of Aurora's lyrics for the book, but the show will now bring the fictional music to life.

Camila Morrone, who plays Camila, wife of band leader Billy, added that the cast tried to stay focused on their own work despite being utterly starstruck. "When Bob Dylan's making music you just let him do his thing," she said with a chuckle.

"We tried to stay out of his way," Waterhouse agreed.

Though the Bob Dylan sighting may have been more a moment in passing, the cast certainly had their fair share of epic artistic run-ins while in production. Mills recruited a group of music legends to adapt Reid's Aurora, and the finished project boasts co-writing credits from Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne.

Tony Berg, a frequent collaborator of Bridgers, also provided additional support and the album features instrumental work from David Bowie, Elton John, Pearl Jam, Jeff Beck, Rilo Kiley, The Who, Nine Inch Nails and The Wallflowers.

Riley Keough, granddaughter of Elvis Presley, plays Daisy Jones. Sam Claflin plays the band's other lead singer, Billy Dunne. Both perform their own vocals and instruments on the album's recording.

The band's cast is rounded out by Waterhouse (Karen), Will Harrison (Graham), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie) and Sebastian Chacon (Warren). They are joined by the remaining main cast, Tom Wright, Nabiyah Be and Morrone.

"There was just a lot of practice," Waterhouse said of the musical endeavor. "Even those of us who play music in our lives, blending together as a band... the boys had to learn some of the hardest [guitar] licks in the world."

Prime Video will release the first three episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six on Friday.