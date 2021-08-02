DaBaby Apologizes Again for Comments About AIDS and LGBTQ Community: 'Education Is Important'

DaBaby has apologized a second time for his anti-LGBTQ comments at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last weekend as the fallout continues.

The 29-year-old rapper was dropped from major music festivals, like Lollapalooza and the Governors Ball, following the comments. On Monday, he took to Instagram to offer up a second apology after his first one was heavily criticized.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes," the rapper wrote. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance -- has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received."

"I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made," he continued. "Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless."

Multiple artists like Madonna, Dua Lipa -- who worked with him on their hit, "Levitating" -- and Elton John have spoken out publicly against DaBaby's hateful anti-LGBTQ comments at Rolling Loud. DaBaby sparked outraged after telling the audience during his performance, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two, three weeks, put your cellphone light up. ... Fellas, if you ain't suck a n***a's d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up. Keep it f**king real."

DaBaby's initial apology read, "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾. But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. Y'all business is y'all business."

On Sunday, Lollapalooza's Twitter account announced that DaBaby would no longer be performing at the festival that night and would be replaced by Young Thug.

"​​Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight," the statement read.

The Governors Ball followed suit, taking his name off their lineup, where he had been scheduled to perform on Sept. 24.

"Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discriminations of any kind," their statement reads. "We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good."