CW Renews 'The Flash,' 'Riverdale, 'Superman & Lois,' 'Kung Fu' & 3 More Shows

The CW is going all in for seven of its shows.

The network has renewed The Flash, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, Walker, Kung Fu, All American and Nancy Drew for the 2022-23 television season, it was announced Tuesday by Mark Pedowitz, CW chairman and CEO.

With the pickups, The Flash will hit season 9, while Riverdale will reach season 7, All American season 5 and Nancy Drew season 4. Kung Fu, Superman & Lois and Walker will all return for third seasons. They join previously renewed Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and World's Funniest Animals.

News on the fates of other CW shows, including Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, 4400, Charmed, Dynasty, Legacies, Naomi and All American: Homecoming, will be announced at later dates.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” Pedowitz said. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.