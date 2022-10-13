Cuba Gooding, Jr. Avoids Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to Lesser Charge

Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. will not face jail time for the forcible touching case against him in New York City after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Prosecutors say Gooding completed six months of alcohol and behavioral counseling, allowing them to change his previous misdemeanor plea to a noncriminal violation.

The 54-year-old Jerry Maguire star pleaded guilty back in April to the misdemeanor charge for forcibly kissing a nightclub worker back in 2018.

It's just one of dozens of accusations against the Oscar winner that came to light in the #MeToo era.

This story was originally published by CBS New York on Oct. 13, 2022.