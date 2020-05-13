Crawford Collins Breaks His Silence After YouTube Partner Corey La Barrie's Death

Crawford Collins is paying tribute to Corey La Barrie.

Two days after La Barrie's death, his YouTube partner and collaborator broke his silence on Instagram. Posting a photo of the two and writing a personal note, Collins expressed his gratitude to La Barrie, and wrote how much he misses him and how his legacy "will live forever."

"Corey, you were my brother/best friend/channel partner and one crazy motherf**ker. From the the 1st day I met you you’ve done nothing but push me to be a better person and help me out any chance you had," Collins wrote, explaining that La Barrie was always there when he needed help, whether it was with a video, ride or place to stay. "You were always the 1st one to help me out and the same would go for any of your friends that needed the same."

Collins explained that La Barrie was the "perfect example of a supportive friend," adding that he lived his life to the fullest -- "even though it often got into some trouble" -- and will forever cherish their memories together. He also joked about how he would miss La Barrie yelling at him to edit his video.

"I wish more then anything that we could have accomplished all the big plans that we had for the future," he wrote. Collins continued by writing that he takes "comfort in knowing how many people you impacted positively in such a short time."

"And because of that your legacy will live forever," he noted. "I’ve never been much of a writer and I could speak for hours about how much you’ve impacted me and everyone around you but i’ll end this one here. You’re a legend bro. Love you always."

Collins and La Barrie created their YouTube page, Corey & Crawford, in July 2019. They have over 108,000 subscribers with more than 3.5 millions views of their videos.

La Barrie died on his 25th birthday Sunday after being involved in a crash with an alleged drunk driver. On Monday, Ink Master star Daniel Silva was arrested for murder in relation to the incident.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division, a 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling "at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control." It is alleged that Silva was the driver of the vehicle, while La Barrie is believed to have been the passenger.

See more in the video below.