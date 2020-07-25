Courteney Cox Says She and Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Haven't Seen Each Other in 133 Days

They say distance makes the heart grow fonder. It's been months since Courteney Cox has seen her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, amid the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine. The former Friends star revealed in a birthday post dedicated to the Snow Patrol frontman that it's been "133 days since we were last together." The two are currently quarantined in different countries.

"Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly. ♥️♥️♥️#myone," Cox, 56, wrote next to a side-by-side pic of the two video chatting.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May,Cox explained why she and the musician were quarantining apart.

"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write. He went to England first, then all of the sudden they called quarantine," Cox told Ellen DeGeneres. "I have not seen him in so long. You don't realize -- I mean, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime -- now it's like oh my god, I just miss his physical touch. It's been hard. This is the longest time."

Cox, in the meantime, has been spending time with her daughter, Coco, as well as Jennifer Aniston.

Just last month, Cox celebrated her 56th birthday. The actress gave off some major Baywatch vibes to celebrate her special day, sharing a slow-motion video of herself running in a black bikini before diving into a pool.

Set to the New Radicals' song, "Get What You Give," Cox jogs into the frame showing off her fit frame before taking her leap into the pool and popping out of the water laughing.

