Courteney Cox Responds to Prince Harry's Story About Doing Mushrooms at Her House

The one where Courteney Cox denies giving Prince Harry drugs! On Monday, the Friends actress responded to the royal's claim in his memoir, Spare, that he once partied at her house while visiting -- and took mushrooms.

"He did stay here for a couple of days, probably two or three. He’s a really nice person,” Cox told Variety in a recent interview. The Scream star noted that she hasn't read the book, but did hear about Harry's claims inside the bombshell memoir.

"I haven’t read the book," she shared with the publication. "I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out."

Cox noted that she did recently see Harry at a birthday party -- both were in attendance for Portia de Rossi's 50th birthday/vow renewal with Ellen DeGeneres. However, she did not speak.

In Spare, which was released in January, Harry recalls a time prior to marrying his wife, Meghan Markle, where he stayed with a friend at Cox's place, while she was out of town for business. The self-proclaimed "Friends fanatic" was shocked when the actress -- who played Monica Gellar -- returned, and still allowed them to stay over. During his stay, the actress hosted a party -- and that's where the mushrooms allegedly came into play.

The Duke of Sussex also claimed that while at Cox's home, he spotted "a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" that were "for everybody" at the apparent house party. "My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila," he wrote.

Harry claimed he took the mushrooms and became fascinated with a trash can with a foot pedal in the bathroom that started to look like a "head" to him. "I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth," he wrote. "A huge open grin. I laughed."

Harry claimed that his friend had a very different experience with the alleged psychedelics and freaked out when he thought his puffer jacket was a dragon. "My delightful trip had been his hell," the former senior royal said. "How unfortunate. How interesting."

Harry also shared that he had a crush on the actress, and wondered if he would ever be able to tell her.

"I was still confused because she was Monica, and I was a Chandler," he wrote, referencing the character's on-screen husband. "I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?"